Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.