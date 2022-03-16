Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.