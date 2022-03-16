Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

WMB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 418,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,315,547. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.