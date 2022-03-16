Analysts Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 296,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,469. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87.

In other Nerdwallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth about $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nerdwallet (NRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.