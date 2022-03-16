Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.52. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Hub Group stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

