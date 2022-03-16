Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,844,000 after buying an additional 595,538 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $49.69. 79,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

