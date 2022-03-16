Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,724. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,287,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

