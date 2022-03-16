Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.51. Renasant reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

RNST opened at $35.47 on Friday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Renasant by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renasant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

