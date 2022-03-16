Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $685.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

