Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 121,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.95 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

