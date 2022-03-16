Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) to post ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Immunic by 154.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunic during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 123.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

