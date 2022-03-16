Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to announce $82.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.85 billion to $92.22 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $59.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $326.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $355.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $314.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.98 billion to $364.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

XOM traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,913,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,032,098. The company has a market cap of $326.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

