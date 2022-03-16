Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.