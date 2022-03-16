Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

