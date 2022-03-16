AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Silvana Battaglia Sells 6,820 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.32. 25,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,595. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

