Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.22

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 72015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -212.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after buying an additional 998,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $263,910,000.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

