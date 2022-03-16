American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

