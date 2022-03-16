American International Group Inc. Sells 523 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of City by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. City Holding has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.