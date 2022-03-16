American International Group Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in American National Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American National Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American National Group in the third quarter worth about $54,822,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American National Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.69 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

