American International Group Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $4,574,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Futu by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $181.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Futu Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.