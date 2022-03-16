American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Safehold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Safehold by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,357,211 shares of company stock worth $199,249,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

