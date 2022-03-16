American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

