Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

AMRC stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameresco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,572,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

