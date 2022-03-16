Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO William B. Shepro Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
ASPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.
