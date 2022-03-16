Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Guggenheim

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 374.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 118,908.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.