Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.65) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.95% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.94 ($47.18).

Alstom stock opened at €20.09 ($22.08) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.39. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.07).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

