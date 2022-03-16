ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Stock Price Down 4.7%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.46 and last traded at $55.74. 91,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 104,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.
