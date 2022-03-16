Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 566,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $279.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.59 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

