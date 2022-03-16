Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.61

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$47.61 and last traded at C$47.37, with a volume of 86060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.78.

The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.25.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

