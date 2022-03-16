Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 811,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 603.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

APYRF opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

