Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Tim Scholefield Acquires 2,400 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,048 ($7,864.76).

Tim Scholefield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,658.00).

LON ATT opened at GBX 248 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 233.49 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 378.85 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.87.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

