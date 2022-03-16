Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Allianz has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Allianz (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.