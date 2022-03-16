Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALIZY opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Allianz has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
