Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.