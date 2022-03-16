Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$51.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of ANCUF stock remained flat at $$40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

