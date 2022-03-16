Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.71.

ATD.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42. The firm has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

