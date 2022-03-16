Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology stock traded up $20.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,289. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.62 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

