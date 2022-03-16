Albany International Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

