Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

