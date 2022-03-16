Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AKYA stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

