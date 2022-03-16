agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 13%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 77,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,937,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -18.46.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

