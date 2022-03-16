AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 2,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 563,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

LIDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

