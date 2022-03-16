Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn Purchases 67,472 Shares

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
