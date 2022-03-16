Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CEO Anthony G. Quinn Purchases 67,472 Shares

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.