AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Up 2.1%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.05. 1,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

