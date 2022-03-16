Adshares Price Tops $3.24 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00008239 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $77.89 million and $1.79 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00226250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,022,536 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.