Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,767.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,727.88 ($35.47).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.02) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($39.80) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,606 ($33.89) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.19). The company has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,968.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,116.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 118 ($1.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($31.90) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($205,522.48). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.47) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($130,340.13).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

