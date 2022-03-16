adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.75.

Shares of adidas stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.74. 167,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a twelve month low of $93.86 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

