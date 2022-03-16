Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACET opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

