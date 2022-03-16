Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $12.18.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Adecoagro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

