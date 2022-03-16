Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 83,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.39 and had previously closed at $12.18.
AGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59.
About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
