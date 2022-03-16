Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $3,579,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.16. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.