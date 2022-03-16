Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 447,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.
In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Addus HomeCare stock opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.16. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
