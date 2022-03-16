Add.xyz Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $866.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

